$110 million expected from FEMA to help Tucson with migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Council is working with Pima County and Catholic Community Services to prepare for migrants coming to Arizona.

Michael Ortega, Tucson City Manager, says he expects to receive $110 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help fund the services. However, he doesn't know when it will come.

"We are understanding it will be allocated by the feds through FEMA," Ortega said. "Which quite frankly is a bit of a concern to me because of the slowness we have received reimbursements in the past."

Ortega says a delay in the money will not impact their preparations.

"I do want to assure you is that won't get in the way of providing housing for folks," Ortega said. "We are not going to have people on the street."

They are currently working with shelters to help with transportation. The city is also working with local hotels to secure rooms to isolate migrants who test positive for COVID-19.

The city council says they will be ready for this.

"We do have a coordinated effort here in city of Tucson and Pima County," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. "We've seen this before during the Trump administration, so we know what we are doing."