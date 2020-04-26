11-year-old's birthday party supports Tucson Wildlife Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — An 11-year-old girl used her birthday party to raise over $400 for Tucson Wildlife Center.

Kiara said she wanted to help the animals, so she asked people to donate to the non-profit, in lieu of gifts.

During a run-though of the party, she told the center, "During this pandemic you guys can't really have volunteers ... I thought maybe I could help you guys by giving money."

Tucson Wildlife Center said this was the first virtual birthday party they've participated in.

During the event, a representative from the organization called in and gave a presentation about the work that it does to help animals.

Kiara celebrates her birthday over Zoom (Photo: Ivelise Badillo)

Tucson Wildlife Center is closed to visitors due to COVID-19.

It says the funding raised through Kiara's birthday will be a huge help to them.

The birthday party was conducted through Zoom, a video call service.

Kiara's mom, Ivelise Badillo said her daughter's school and dance classes are held over Zoom, which gave them the idea to use it for her party.

Guests were able to donate through a link in the party invitation.

"She [Kiara] saw her birthday celebration as an opportunity to have a good time with friends and at the same time do help those in need, since she is lucky enough to be in a situation where her needs are met," said Badillo.

On its website, Tucson Wildlife Center has more information about how you can support it.