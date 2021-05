TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a local gas station recently.

In a drawing on April 30, the winning ticket was found to have been sold at the Speedway located at 5000 East Valencia Rd.

The winning numbers were: 8, 19, 26, 48, 49, 5.

Lottery officials say the lucky winner matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball number.

The next Mega Millions drawing takes place this Tuesday and the jackpot is worth $345 million.