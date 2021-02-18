105-year-old COVID survivor celebrates birthday in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A COVID-style celebration was held Thursday for a 105-year-old resident.

Eleanor Nesbitt moved to the Old Pueblo from Indiana two decades ago. She lives at Brookdale Assisted Living on the east side.

Today, her family and friends gathered to celebrate her milestone birthday.

They are especially thankful because just last spring, Eleanor was diagnosed with COVID. She was in isolation for several months, but her family says it did not dampen her spirits.

Eleanor's children and grandchildren would go to Brookdale's parking lot to keep her company. They even installed a hummingbird feeder right outside her window.

Eleanor was born on February 18, 1916 in Lafayette, Indiana. She was married to her first husband, Eck Burton for 51 years before losing him to a heart attack. She was married the second time to, Russell Nesbitt and they enjoyed 14 years together before he passed.

All together, Eleanor has been blessed with two children, four step children, 12 grand children, 20 great grand children, and four great great grandchildren.

The last 16 years, Eleanor has enjoyed spending time with her daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughters and her four great great grandchildren here in Tucson.

Eleanor says the secret to a long life is keeping busy every day, lots of reaching and word searches, and thanking the man up above daily.

Happy 105th birthday, Eleanor! You are quite the inspiration.