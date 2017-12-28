$100M outpatient facility opens at Banner UMC

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A $100 million outpatient facility is opening Thursday at Banner UMC.

It's a 13-acre facility and a three story building just east of the University of Arizona Cancer Center designed to be a one stop shop for primary care and specialty care.

Patients can see specialists ranging from cardiology to neurosurgery to rheumatology. More than 25 specialties will be available by mid-January. Doctors say this will bring better quality and more efficient care for patients:

This is part of banner's multi-million dollar renovations to its medical campus. The new hospital will open in 2019.

For appointments, visit the website by clicking HERE. You can also call (520) 694-8888.

