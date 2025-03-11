$1000 reward offered in Tucson wildlife poisoning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced it is offering up to a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest after multiple types of wildlife were found dead near the Pantano Wash in January.

In 2025, 51 coyotes, 4 javelinas, 3 domestic dogs, and 1 raven were found dead along the Pantano Wash between Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.

“If you are using poisons for pest control, you may only do so on your own property, and in the manner specified on the product packaging,” an Arizona Game and Fish Department official said. “While the apparent poisonings of the pets and wildlife may be inadvertent, we are investigating this as a possible criminal violation, nonetheless.”

Individuals with information about the case are urged to call Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700.