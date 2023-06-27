Tucson Metro Chamber awards $100,000 to 11 local businesses for security upgrades

Tucson Metro Chamber has awarded a total of $100,000 to 11 Tucson businesses as part of its Coalition Against Retail Theft program.

Given in $5,000-$10,000 increments, the money is meant for the chosen businesses to upgrade security features on their properties, things such as lighting, technology enhancements, property cleanup, training and signage, according to a Chamber news release.

Recipients include, Ironwood Financial, MagMod, RNR Tire Express, Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant and Catering, TMM Family Services, Lieder Digital, The Maverick, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, FORS Architecture + Interiors, Copper Spoke Cycles, and Sonoran Stitch Factory.

Program funding came to the chamber through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and was received in partnership with Tucson’s Ward 4 office of Councilwoman Nikki Lee.

"In order to effectively address crime within our community, it is vital that we look holistically at the far-reaching impacts it has on the fabric of Tucson,” Lee said in the release. “By investing in local businesses through the Ward 4 allocation of ARPA funds, we not only create a more vibrant and resilient economy but also foster a sense of ownership and shared responsibility that can actively contribute to the reduction of crime and its repercussions.”

More than $250,000 was requested from local businesses during the grant application process.

