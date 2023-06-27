Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Metro Chamber awards $100,000 to 11 local businesses for security upgrades

The Maverick
Gerald M. Gay
The Maverick was one of 11 businesses that was awarded funds from Tucson Metro Chamber to upgrade security on its property.
The Maverick
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 16:19:53-04

Tucson Metro Chamber has awarded a total of $100,000 to 11 Tucson businesses as part of its Coalition Against Retail Theft program.

Given in $5,000-$10,000 increments, the money is meant for the chosen businesses to upgrade security features on their properties, things such as lighting, technology enhancements, property cleanup, training and signage, according to a Chamber news release.

Recipients include, Ironwood Financial, MagMod, RNR Tire Express, Mama Louisa’s Italian Restaurant and Catering, TMM Family Services, Lieder Digital, The Maverick, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, FORS Architecture + Interiors, Copper Spoke Cycles, and Sonoran Stitch Factory.

Program funding came to the chamber through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and was received in partnership with Tucson’s Ward 4 office of Councilwoman Nikki Lee.

"In order to effectively address crime within our community, it is vital that we look holistically at the far-reaching impacts it has on the fabric of Tucson,” Lee said in the release. “By investing in local businesses through the Ward 4 allocation of ARPA funds, we not only create a more vibrant and resilient economy but also foster a sense of ownership and shared responsibility that can actively contribute to the reduction of crime and its repercussions.”

More than $250,000 was requested from local businesses during the grant application process.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!