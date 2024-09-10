$10 million in federal funding allocated to Arizona for wildfire management

The acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior visited Tucson today to talk wildfire safety.

Laura Daniel-Davis announced $236 million in funding from President Biden's Investing in America Act to support wildland fire management into fiscal year 2025 across the nation.

The money will go toward management of fires, training and improving burned areas.

Officials say buffelgrass is part of the problem. Controlling that and people being mindful of the clean-up around their homes will help reduce some of the wildfire problems.

The funding is "to ensure we are coordinated, to ensure we are looking at everything in a holistic manner, and to ensure that the resources we are bringing forward are working to make a comprehensive impact on what's happening with wildfires," Daniel-Davis said.

The state is receiving upwards of $10 million in this latest allocation, bringing the total funding for wildfire mitigation and recovery in Arizona through the bipartisan infrastructure law to more than $60 million.

