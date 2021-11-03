Watch
1 shot and killed near 29th Street, homicide investigation underway

TPD/Twitter
One person was shot and killed in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 21:35:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was shot and killed in Tucson Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 4880 E. 29th Street, near Swan Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with gunshot trauma, police say. The victim did die from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to call 88-CRIME.

