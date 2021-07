TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is seriously injured and traffic restricted after a crash at Wilmot Road and 5th Street.

The Tucson Police Department says one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the rollover crash. Eastbound 5th Street and northbound Wilmot are closed to traffic, with southbound traffic on Wilmot restricted to one lane.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the crash.