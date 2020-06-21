1 resident displaced in south side house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department alongside South Tucson Fire responded to a house fire that displaced one resident on the south side Sunday.

TFD says crews were called out to a structure on East 31th Street.

Upon arrival, South Tucson units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows and doors frames of a small vacant house.

Crews initiated an external fire attack, while attempting to protect the nearby structures, according to TFD.

Once TFD units arrived, both crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish the fire that had gotten into an occupied home close by.

TFD says downed live power line challenged firefighting efforts.

One resident was displaced, and will stay with family.

The fire was under control within 27 minutes after dispatch.