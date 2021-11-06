1 person taken to hospital after shooting near Campbell Avenue, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Tucson Friday evening, police say.
Officers responded to a home in the area of 2200 block of S. Campbell Avenue, near 33rd Street at around 3:35 p.m. for a call about a shooting.
No one is in custody at this time. Police say officers are speaking with witnesses.
An investigation is underway.
