1 person taken to hospital after shooting near Campbell Avenue, police investigating

Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 20:36:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Tucson Friday evening, police say.

Officers responded to a home in the area of 2200 block of S. Campbell Avenue, near 33rd Street at around 3:35 p.m. for a call about a shooting.

No one is in custody at this time. Police say officers are speaking with witnesses.

An investigation is underway.

----

