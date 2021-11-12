1 person taken to hospital after serious-injury crash, police investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person has been injured in a crash in Tucson, police say.
Traffic at the intersection at Country Club and Grant roads is shut down due to a serious-injury vehicle crash.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital.
Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) November 12, 2021
The intersection at N. Country Club Rd. and E. Grant Rd. will be shutdown due to a serious-injury vehicle collision. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. One person has been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Lts3fxLBfr
