1 person taken to hospital after serious-injury crash, police investigating

Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:39:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person has been injured in a crash in Tucson, police say.

Traffic at the intersection at Country Club and Grant roads is shut down due to a serious-injury vehicle crash.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

