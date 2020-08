TUCSON, Ariz. — One person is hospitalized Tuesday morning after a shooting on Tucson's south side.

According to the Tucson Police Department, it happened in the parking lot of a motel near the intersection of 22nd Street and Osborne Avenue, near I-10, at about 9:45 a.m.

Police say they haven't made an arrest in the shooting. Eastbound 22nd Street near the highway is closed while investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.