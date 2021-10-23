Watch
1 person seriously injured in crash, DPS investigating as hit-and-run

Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 17:26:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash Friday evening, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

Troopers responded to State Route 77/Oracle Road, near Orange Grove at around 10:54 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian and a Black SUV.

DPS say the SUV did not remain on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

