TUCSON, Ariz. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-10 near the Valencia Road exit Wednesday evening.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over. The victim in the crash was ejected from the car.

The scene is still ongoing and DPS troopers are still investigating, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.