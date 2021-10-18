1 person dead in two-vehicle crash in Sahuarita, police investigating

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Sahuarita Sunday, police say.

Sahuarita Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Duval Mine Road and La Cañada at around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers found one individual who was seriously injured.

Officers rendered aid to the individual; however, the person pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Next of kin notification is underway.

Two other individuals who were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment, police say. They are expected to survive.

The intersection is closed off but is expected to reopen later this evening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Please avoid the intersection of La Canada and Duval Mine Rd as #GVFire, @PimaSheriff and @pd_sahuarita work a traffic collision with injuries. pic.twitter.com/oaaopWaxeB — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) October 17, 2021

