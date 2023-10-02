1-month-old girl dies after crossing border in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 1-month-old girl died while she was being carried by her mother after they crossed the border in Nogales on Sept. 23, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

Early in the morning of Sept. 23, the border patrol apprehended the mother and her daughter, both Mexican citizens, the news release stated. An agent reported he was not aware the infant was in distress until after they were transported to the Nogales Station, according to the release. The woman said that once they arrived at Nogales Border Patrol Station, she uncovered the infant and observed she was no longer breathing, according to the release. An agent rapidly escorted the mother and infant to a medical screening area where medical personnel were located at approximately 3:02 a.m, 11 minutes after their initial encounter. Medical personnel immediately began assessing the infant.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the infant was pronounced deceased at 4:00 a.m., at Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, the release stated.

Results of an autopsy conducted by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office were not yet available.