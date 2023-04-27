$1 million lottery ticket sold in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A $1 million winning ticket for The Pick Jackpot was sold in Oro Valley prior to Wednesday's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart at 7951 N. Oracle Road.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, April 26:



1

9

25

29

31

41

----

