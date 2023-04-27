Watch Now
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Oro Valley

Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 19:22:07-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A $1 million winning ticket for The Pick Jackpot was sold in Oro Valley prior to Wednesday's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Walmart at 7951 N. Oracle Road.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, April 26:

  • 1
  • 9
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 41

