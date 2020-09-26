Menu

1 man suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle crash on Oracle near Orange Grove

Google Maps
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on the north side Friday evening.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-25 20:37:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on the north side Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of Oracle and Orange Grove roads, where one adult man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to PCSD.

Westbound Orange Grove at Oracle will be blocked for investigation.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

