TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating an incident on the south side Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Benson Highway and Irvington Road, where one man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police say. He was taken to the hospital. The condition of his injuries are unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately released.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.