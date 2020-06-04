1 killed, 1 critically injured in Lake Havasu boat collision

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and a second critically injured in a nearly head-on nighttime collision between two motorboats on Lake Havasu along the Colorado River.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says emergency personnel Wednesday night found a large debris field and pulled out of the water the man who died. A good Samaritan had already pulled the other injured person out of the water.

The man killed was identified as 66-year-old Richard Keith Williams of Phoenix. No other identities were released. The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and drugs were possible factors in the collision along with speed and lighting conditions.

