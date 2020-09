TUCSON, Ariz. — One of the two people killed during a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest has ties to Tucson.

Pima Community College confirmed that Joseph Rosenbaum briefly attended PCC in the summer of 2012.

Authorities say Rosenbaum was shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is now facing murder charges.

Last week, protests erupted in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake, a black man, in the back multiple times.