1 injured in stabbing near Grant and Stone, police investigating

One person has been injured after a stabbing in Tucson Saturday night, police say.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person has been injured after a stabbing in Tucson Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Grant Road and Stone Avenue for a report related to a fight/stabbing, according to Tucson Police. Upon arrival, a male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects or arrests at this time.

No further information was immediately released.

