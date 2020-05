TUCSON, Ariz. — A man was found dead in a Tucson apartment after a fire there Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, it happened on the 100 block of Valencia Road, near 6th Avenue. Crews quickly got the fire under control, but later found a man dead inside the apartment.

TFD says the man is approximately between the age of 30 and 40 years old.

Officials didn't immediately release further details about the incident.