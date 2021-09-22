1 dead, Tucson Police investigating as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1435 E. 36th Street, near South Kino Parkway at around 1:25 p.m. for what was initially believed to be a dead person in an apartment unit, according to TPD. The name of the victim has not been released.

Through further investigation, detectives classified this as a homicide, police say. Detectives are speaking with a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

