1 dead in shooting on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Tucson's east side Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers first responded to reports of a shooting at a laundromat on the 2400 block of East 22nd Street. Police say bystanders at the scene were tending to a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Gervon Chavis, who had been shot.

Chavis was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say they're following up on leads but haven't identified a suspect so far. Anyone can anonymously report a tip to investigators by calling 88-CRIME.