Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 near Wickenburg

Sirens 2
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 16:01:20-04

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes but shut down traffic in both directions.

The closures are expected to last for several hours. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!