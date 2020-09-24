1 dead after Sunday shooting on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police say a 65-year-old man is dead after he was found shot at a home on Tucson's south side early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, it happened just after midnight on the 2300 block of East Monterey Vista. Officers who first arrived at the scene found 65-year-old Randy Harris on the front porch, who had been shot.

Tucson Fire Department arrived quickly after and took over medical treatment for Harris, but he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Detectives later determined Harris did not live at the home and had arrived after attending an event with friends. Police say a car pulled up and fired multiple shots at the home, striking him. No one else was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).