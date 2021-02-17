1 dead after shooting in southeast Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the southeast side Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of 4800 block of E. 25th Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a house, TPD says. The residents called 911 to report the shooting and told the 911 dispatcher that they were going to a convenience store to meet with officers.

Upon arrival to the house, officers found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police say. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Tucson Fire medics arrived.

TFD medics continued to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD. The man was identified as 36-year-old Fredrick Ward Perry. Next of kin was notified.

Officers also responded to the convenience store, where they located the individuals who called 911.

Detectives responded to continue investigating, it was learned that Perry was involved in a domestic disturbance at the home, and as the incident kept going, Perry was struck by gunfire, according to TPD.

There are no outstanding suspects on custody, TPD says.

No charges have made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.