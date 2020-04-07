1 dead, 3 injured in crash near south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday on the south side.

Police say officers were called out to the area of South Campbell Avenue and Drexel Road around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival Tucson Fire crews were on scene rendering aid to three juvenile passengers in a 2004 Chevy Avalanche.

The driver 31-year-old Edith Ramos Rascon was pronounced dead at the scene.

TFD took the three passengers to Banner University Medical Center. Police say two with minor injuries and one with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Rascon was traveling northbound in the curb lane of Campbell Avenue approaching Drexel Road.

A 2017 Nissan Maxima was westbound on Drexel Road approaching Campbell Avenue on a green light.

Police say Rascon disregarded the north/southbound red light colliding with the front bumper of the Nissan in the intersection. Resulting in loss of control of the vehicle Rascon continued northbound striking a street light pole the vehicle then continued north crashing into a wooden power pole coming to a halt with a chain-link fence.

Police say Rascon was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan stopped and remained on the scene.

DUI officers determined the driver was not impaired during the crash.

Police say roadway evidence determines speed appears to be factor in the crash.

Witnesses told detectives the 2004 Chevy Avalanche was traveling at a high rate of speed when crossing through the red light.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.