1 dead, 2 injured following altercation in midtown Tucson

Tucson police are investigating a stabbing that happened near midtown Tuesday evening.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a stabbing that happened near midtown Tuesday evening.

TPD confirmed to KGUN9 that an altercation took place near the area of Pima Street and Sycamore Boulevard, leaving one person dead. Two other individuals were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD Officer Roman Acosta says it has not yet been determined if all the victims' injuries were related to the stabbing.

No further details from this incident were immediately released.

