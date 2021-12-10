1 dead, 1 injured in serious-injury crash on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person has died and one is injured following a serious-injury crash on 22nd Street Thursday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. 22nd Street and S. Tucson Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a serious-injury vehicle crash, according to the Tucson Police Department. Upon arrival, TFD medics were on scene rendering aid to the drivers of a red 2021 Ram pickup and a black 2014 Ford F-150 pickup.

Both drivers were taken to Banner University Medical Center, shortly after arriving to the hospital, the driver of the Ram died from life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver was identified as 78-year-old Robert Charles Stewart. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene, it was determined that Stewart was pulling out of a private driveway onto westbound lanes of 22nd Street, just east of Tucson Boulevard, while he was pulling out, the Ford F-150 struck Stewart’s pickup as it traveled westbound, according to the department. The crash sent both vehicles into traffic, ultimately hitting three additional vehicles that were eastbound.

No other injuries were reported.

It was determined that the driver of the Ford a male in his 50s, was impaired at the time of the crash, according to the department. Detectives also noted, roadway evidence and witness interviews indicate that the Ford was traveling above the posted speed limit of 40 mph, which was a contributing factor in the crash.

Due to the physical condition of the driver of the Ford, no charges or citations have been issued at this time. Police say he is in the hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The investigation reis mains ongoing.

