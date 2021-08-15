1,600+ without power near Catalina Foothills area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,600 Tucson Electric Power customers in the Catalina Foothills area are without power Sunday.

According to TEP's outage map, there are 1,696 customers between First Avenue and Craycroft Road north of River Road without power.

There is no estimated time as to when power will be restored.

The cause of the outage is pending investigation.

----

