What's a 'zipper merge'? Tucson officials to implement technique to ease congestion

Veronica Acosta
5:41 AM, Aug 15, 2018
8:40 AM, Aug 15, 2018

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation will be implementing the "zipper merge" method at the intersection of Valencia and Kolb Roads.

Tucson city officials are advocating the "zipper merge" traffic technique at the construction zone near Kolb and Valencia Roads.

After beginning the Valencia Road Improvements project nearly three weeks ago, congestion at the intersection has been heavier than expected. 

TDOT decided implementing the "zipper merge" would help alleviate the southbound lanes of Valencia get drivers through faster.

So what exactly is the zipper merge, and how does it improve traffic? The Alberta Motor Association in Canada produced a video that explains the technique, and its benefits:

