TUCSON, Ariz. - The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation will be implementing the "zipper merge" method at the intersection of Valencia and Kolb Roads.

After beginning the Valencia Road Improvements project nearly three weeks ago, congestion at the intersection has been heavier than expected.

TDOT decided implementing the "zipper merge" would help alleviate the southbound lanes of Valencia get drivers through faster.

So what exactly is the zipper merge, and how does it improve traffic? The Alberta Motor Association in Canada produced a video that explains the technique, and its benefits: