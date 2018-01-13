"Pride 4 The Patch" challenges first responders to improve their health

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Marana Police Department is challenging other local agencies to step up and get in shape. The program is called "Pride 4 The Patch."

Next week, members of participating agencies will have their body fat and muscle density measured.

Three months later, the same officers will have the same measurements taken again to see how much progress they have made.

A championship belt is at stake, but Marana Police say the real benefit is better health and a longer life.