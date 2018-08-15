'Drive High, Get a DUI' ad campaign launched by NHSTA

"Drive high, get a DUI."

That's the message in a new safety campaign launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to combat the emerging trend of drug-impaired driving.

This new initiative partners the annual 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' message with 'If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.'

The campaign will start on Aug.15th and run through the Labor Day holiday weekend, one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads.

NHTSA encourages everyone to plan ahead, especially when celebrating the Labor Day weekend: never drive high or drunk, use public transportation, or call a ride-sharing service or cab to make sure you get home safely.