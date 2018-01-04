$10K in scholarships for area students.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Applications are now available for $10,000 in scholarships from the Hughes Federal Credit Union. Five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to local high school students.

Recipients will be announced at the credit union's annual meeting on April 14th. This is the thirteenth year for the Hughes Scholarship program.

“The Hughes scholarship is a great way to get young students to start thinking about their financial future and recognizing all the ways credit unions can help them achieve their goals," says Kerry Graham, Web and Digital Manager at Hughes.

Eligible applicants but be high school seniors entering college or trade school this fall, and a member of the credit union. Students can submit application from online with a short essay or a 30 to 60 second video answering the question, "How do you plan to manage your finances as a college student and how Hughes can help?" The deadline is March 4th.

More information and application forms are available on the Hughes Federal Credit Union website.