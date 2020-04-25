Las Vegas man behind Crosses for Losses has terminal cancer

The man who created crosses for the October 1 Las Vegas shooting victims , and many others around the country, has been given weeks to live.

Susie Zanis, Greg Zanis' daughter, says her father has four to six weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Greg Zanis has been trying to give peace to those in need with his handmade memorials for over 20 years. He has traveled over 800K miles setting up the handmade crosses for those who have tragically died.

Greg Zanis announced his retirement in 2019 , as said his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal and financial toll on him.

He has touched many lives with his crosses, making more than 27,000 of them to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country.

Susie Zanis has been giving updates on her father's condition through a GoFundMe account that has been set up to help the family cover some of the expected funeral expenses. She has used the platform to update Greg Zanis' condition.

Amid the pandemic, the family shared a visitation plan for those wanting to show support to Greg Zanis, who has become known as the cross man.

Susie Zanis wrote that supporters would be able to thank Greg Zanis through a drive-by visitation on May 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at his Aurora home in Illinois. He will be near the front window, and the family will read the messages to him.

Many have wanted to visit, but they haven't been able to with coronavirus stay-at-home orders, according to Susie Zanis, and a friend suggested the visitation plans.

Greg Zanis founded the nonprofit Crosses for Losses and revisited Las Vegas in 2018 and 2019 to remember those lost in the tragic shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard.

