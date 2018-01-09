Joe Arpaio announces run for US Senate on Twitter

abc15.com staff
9:09 AM, Jan 9, 2018
45 mins ago
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announced Tuesday that he is running for U.S. Senate. 

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday morning: "I am running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Arizona, for one unwavering reason: to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again."

 

An official website has been set up for his campaign.

His website says: "I know this isn't going to be easy, but I can't in good conscience sit back in retirement knowing that my grandchildren will inherit a country worse off than the America I've spent my entire life defending. I pray to have your continued support today of my campaign."

