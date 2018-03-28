Hot air balloon goes down in north Phoenix desert, catches fire

PHOENIX - A hot air balloon went down in a desert area in north Phoenix Wednesday morning, sparking a small fire.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said the balloon caught fire when it went down near 32nd Street and Carefree Highway. The 13 people on board escaped uninjured.

Phoenix fire crews quickly extinguished the flames that had spread into nearby brush.

Video footage from the Hammersmarck family showed the aftermath of the incident with large flames. Watch the video in the player above.

It is unclear at this time what caused the balloon to go down.

A search of a tail number in FAA online records shows the hot air balloon is registered to Hot Air Expeditions in Phoenix. A phone message left by the Associated Press with a Hot Air Expeditions employee was not immediately returned.