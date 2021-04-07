Arizona Gives Day 2021 raises millions for thousands of statewide nonprofits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gives Day of 2021 has raised millions of dollars to support thousands of nonprofits statewide.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Arizona Gives Day has raised approximately $4 million for more than 1,043 participating nonprofits in Arizona, according to a release from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum. In 2020, Arizona Gives Day raised a record of $6.1 million.

Approximately 27,000 people have donated on Arizona Gives Day, which supports local causes. On top of that, over 1,100 volunteers have pledged nearly 50,000 hours.

"The pace of giving, both financially and for volunteer hours, has been remarkable,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “There’s no way to predict where the total will end up, but we’re certainly on track for another great result.”

To find and donate to a participating nonprofit, click here.