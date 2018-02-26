Gilbert PD investigating threat made toward elementary school

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert police are investigating a threat directed toward an elementary school.

According to police, on Sunday they were notified of the threat directed toward San Tan Elementary School in Gilbert.

Police say they are working to determine the validity of the threat and the identity of the person who posted the threat online.

Officials do not anticipate an issue at the school, but there will be an increased presence of officers on campus.

Police say they intend to be present at schools with "San Tan" in the title and they have notified Chandler police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 480-503-6500.

The following statement was released to parents of San Tan Elementary:



Dear San Tan families:



As some of you are already aware from local and national press coverage, there has been an increase of school threats across the country.



On Sunday, Feb. 25, Gilbert Police Department notified Higley Unified School District of an online threat mentioning San Tan Elementary School.



The Gilbert Police Department does not anticipate an issue at the school. School will be held as scheduled. However, there will be additional police presence on Monday, Feb. 26.



This is an ongoing investigation. I will communicate any updates the Gilbert Police Department wants delivered to the community.



Sincerely,



Principal Ray Mercado