Gilbert officer injured after responding to domestic dispute

GILBERT, AZ - A woman is facing aggravated assault charges after discharging a gun in a Gilbert neighborhood Saturday night and injuring an officer.

Gilbert police responded to the neighborhood near Baseline and Cooper roads after receiving reports of a domestic dispute.

Police said 35-year-old Jennifer Dickerson was asked to leave the home for the night, but about 15 minutes after officers responded, she returned to the area.

An officer still in the neighborhood made contact with Dickerson, who said she was waiting to be picked up by her mother.

After her mother arrived, Dickerson got a handgun from her purse and a struggle ensued between the two women over the weapon, as Dickerson's mother was concerned her daughter would harm herself or someone else.

As the officer intervened and grabbed the slide of the gun, the weapon was fired, causing a muzzle blast to the officer's hand. Gilbert police said no one was struck by a bullet during the incident.

Dickerson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, endangerment, and discharging a firearm in city limits.