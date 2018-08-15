Georgia deputies investigate Ramen Noodle heist

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 72°
A venerable favorite, Ramen noodles offer the opportunity for an unlimited number of inexpensive dishes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia are investigating a heist involving a large amount of Ramen Noodles.
Fox 29 reports that nearly $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen from a 53-foot trailer sometime between July 25 and August 1st on Georgia Highway 85 north.
This incident is part of a string of thefts including five car break-ins and one stolen motorcycle.
Fayette County Deputies are continuing to investigate.
The average packet of Ramen Noodles costs 13 cents according to DailyCal.org.