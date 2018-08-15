Georgia deputies investigate Ramen Noodle heist

Joey Greaber
10:16 AM, Aug 15, 2018

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia are investigating a heist involving a large amount of Ramen Noodles.

Fox 29 reports that nearly $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen from a 53-foot trailer sometime between July 25 and August 1st on Georgia Highway 85 north.

This incident is part of a string of thefts including five car break-ins and one stolen motorcycle.

Fayette County Deputies are continuing to investigate.

The average packet of Ramen Noodles costs 13 cents according to DailyCal.org.

 

