Georgia deputies investigate Ramen Noodle heist

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia are investigating a heist involving a large amount of Ramen Noodles.

Fox 29 reports that nearly $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen from a 53-foot trailer sometime between July 25 and August 1st on Georgia Highway 85 north.

This incident is part of a string of thefts including five car break-ins and one stolen motorcycle.

Fayette County Deputies are continuing to investigate.

The average packet of Ramen Noodles costs 13 cents according to DailyCal.org.