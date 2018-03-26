Fox Restaurant Concepts issues apology after hack e-mails link to X-rated content

Fox Restaurant Concepts issued the following statement:
On behalf of the Fox Restaurant Concepts team, we'd like to extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who may have received unsolicited emails from us that were offensive in nature. Unfortunately, our email provider was hacked. We value our customers and would never purposely distribute that type of material. Guest trust is of the utmost importance and we can assure you that the issue has been corrected and that no guest data or email addresses have been compromised.
- Anita Walker, Vice President of Marketing
Fox Restaurant Concepts, owned by Sam Fox, has several Valley restaurants under its brand like North Italia, Zinburger, and Culinary Dropout.