Fox Restaurant Concepts issues apology after hack e-mails link to X-rated content

Jeff Popovich, John Genovese
4:07 PM, Mar 24, 2018
Fox Restaurant Concepts issued an apology to it's subscribers after an alleged hack sent e-mails containing links to X-rated content Saturday morning.

PHOENIX - A Valley restaurant company is issuing an apology after a hack sent an inappropriate link through e-mail to its subscribers. 

Subscribers to Fox Restaurant Concepts may have recently noticed an unusual e-mail from the company promoting a new type of dating service "better than Tinder." 

Fox Restaurant Concepts issued the following statement:

On behalf of the Fox Restaurant Concepts team, we'd like to extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who may have received unsolicited emails from us that were offensive in nature. Unfortunately, our email provider was hacked. We value our customers and would never purposely distribute that type of material. Guest trust is of the utmost importance and we can assure you that the issue has been corrected and that no guest data or email addresses have been compromised. 

- Anita Walker, Vice President of Marketing

 

Fox Restaurant Concepts, owned by Sam Fox, has several Valley restaurants under its brand like North Italia, Zinburger, and Culinary Dropout.

