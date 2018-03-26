Fox Restaurant Concepts issues apology after hack e-mails link to X-rated content

PHOENIX - A Valley restaurant company is issuing an apology after a hack sent an inappropriate link through e-mail to its subscribers.

Subscribers to Fox Restaurant Concepts may have recently noticed an unusual e-mail from the company promoting a new type of dating service "better than Tinder."

Here are screenshots of the two emails I received yesterday. One advertised a “new type of dating.” The other a survey and “chance to win a prize.” pic.twitter.com/MVqPWZnQmP — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) March 24, 2018

Fox Restaurant Concepts issued the following statement:

On behalf of the Fox Restaurant Concepts team, we'd like to extend our sincerest apologies to anyone who may have received unsolicited emails from us that were offensive in nature. Unfortunately, our email provider was hacked. We value our customers and would never purposely distribute that type of material. Guest trust is of the utmost importance and we can assure you that the issue has been corrected and that no guest data or email addresses have been compromised. - Anita Walker, Vice President of Marketing