Family underwent 'painful rabies treatments' after finding a bat in Vegas hotel room, complaint says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas visitors said they had to undergo painful rabies treatments after claiming that they found a bat in a New York-New York Hotel & Casino room in a complaint filed against the property.

Eight Arizona residents, including a husband and wife with two children and two other families, were visiting from between April 7 and the 11th for a volleyball tournament.

According to a complaint filed, the family of four, known as the Ruckers, stayed in room 1601. Around 4 a.m. on April 11, the father, Marcus Rucker, said he woke to a noise from the curtains near the window.

The complaint says Marcus found a live bat hanging in the curtains. He killed the bat and placed it inside a cup on a nearby stairwell. Marcus then told a front desk employee where the bat was, and according to the complaint, the manager said it was thrown away.

The Rucker family reported the incident to the Maricopa County Arizona Health Department the next day, who advised the people exposed to the bat to get the animal tested for rabies or "seek immediate treatment for exposure to rabies."

The New York-New York manager, Mr. David, said the bat was already disposed of and unavailable for testing.

"Plaintiffs were required to undergo a series of multiple injections to prevent contracting rabies," the complaint said. "Which were painful."

KTNV contacted MGM Resorts International, which operates the hotel and casino, for comment, although placed after hours.

The complaint says because the plaintiffs experienced exposure to disease, "pain, suffering, emotional distress, medical treatment, loss of wages, time away from work and school," and other damages, they are seeking $15,000.