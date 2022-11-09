Republican National Committee sues to extend poll hours in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The Republican National Committee has filed an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County.

At 6:30 p.m. a Maricopa County judge is expected to decide on whether polling locations will remain open until 10 p.m.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Some locations throughout the Valley experienced long wait times Tuesday after voting machine issues.

"The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues," according to a tweet from GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. (1/3) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2022

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Polls open as Arizonans cast their ballots in the 2022 general election

RELATED: When will we know the results of the election?

The lawsuit filed by the RNC, along with Blake Masters and Kari Lake, seeks to keep polls open until 10 p.m.

It also seeks to suspend the public release of any tabulated early ballot returns in Maricopa County until 11 p.m.

It asks inspectors at every polling location to be instructed that voters who choose to spoil their ballot and leave the voting center without casting a ballot be "checked out" in electronic pollbook.

And finally, it seeks to instruct the inspector at every polling location that voters whom the epollbook have recorded as having previously voted in this election must be permitted to complete and cast a provisional ballot.

Shortly after the announcement by the RNC, Senator Mark Kelly's Office filed a motion to intervene.

The motion counter argues the RNC filing by claiming, "Proposed Intervenor timely filed this motion to intervene, which comes just minutes Plaintiffs’ suit was made public."

It also states that "The disposition of this case will impair the Kelly campaign’s ability to protect its interests."

And finally, it states the "Proposed Intervenor is not adequately represented in this case."

Just before 9 a.m., Election officials held a news conference addressing additional tabulation center issues. There are 223 polling locations in Maricopa County, they said about 20% of voting centers were having issues with tabulation machines.