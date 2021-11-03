Prop 410 slim majority: Raises for Tucson Mayor, City Council

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson voters appear to have approved a ballot initiative to raise the pay of the mayor and city council Tuesday night.

Proposition 410 would increase the mayor's annual salary from $42,000 to $54,000 and council members' salaries from $24,000 to $36,000. The initiative barely passed in unofficial election results Tuesday night, with 46.17% voting for the measure and 45.96% voting against according to the unofficial election results — a margin of just 153 votes.

Some returned ballots left their vote on the proposition empty.

The city still has to certify its election results before they can be made official.

The proposition was the mayor and council's latest effort to get a raise. In 2019, voters also rejected an effort to give the group raises by a 20-point margin. The proposed salaries in this year's proposition were slightly less than in 2019.

The current salaries haven't changed since they were set in 1999.

FULL TUCSON ELECTION RESULTS

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

