Harris and Trump both set to visit Phoenix area Thursday

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are set to visit Phoenix Thursday -- less than one week before election day.

The Democratic ticket for President will be holding an "When We Vote We Win" rally in Phoenix on October 31, according to her campaign.

Mexican music act Los Tigres Del Norte will be performing during the event.

“These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them. The Harris-Walz campaign believes that by using their voices to lay out the stakes of this election, it will further encourage and mobilize people to go vote.,” the campaign said in a press release.

Former President Donald Trump is also visiting the Valley on Thursday as a special guest during Tucker Carlson's Live Tour event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Tickets are available for that event on Carlson's website.

